TC 78 Bontekoning
2006|
Sail Yacht
TC 78 Bontekoning is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Dorr Jachtbetimmering BV.
Design
TC 78 Bontekoning measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.62 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 48 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.
TC 78 Bontekoning has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by an one screw propulsion system
TC 78 Bontekoning is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Dorr Jachtbetimmering BV.
Design
TC 78 Bontekoning measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.62 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 48 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.
TC 78 Bontekoning has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by an one screw propulsion system.
TC 78 Bontekoning has a fuel capacity of 1,930 litres, and a water capacity of 1,700 litres.
Accommodation
TC 78 Bontekoning accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.
Other Specifications
TC 78 Bontekoning is MCA compliant. She has a Green hull.
TC 78 Bontekoning flies the flag of Dutch.