TC 78 Bontekoning is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Dorr Jachtbetimmering BV.

Design

TC 78 Bontekoning measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.62 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 48 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

TC 78 Bontekoning has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system

TC 78 Bontekoning has a fuel capacity of 1,930 litres, and a water capacity of 1,700 litres.

Accommodation

TC 78 Bontekoning accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.

Other Specifications

TC 78 Bontekoning is MCA compliant. She has a Green hull.

TC 78 Bontekoning flies the flag of Dutch.