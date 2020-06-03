TC 85 Velacarina
2004|
Sail Yacht
TC 85 Velacarina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Claasen Shipyards.
Design
TC 85 Velacarina measures 25.70 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.
TC 85 Velacarina has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
TC 85 Velacarina has a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
TC 85 Velacarina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Claasen Shipyards.
Design
TC 85 Velacarina measures 25.70 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.
TC 85 Velacarina has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
TC 85 Velacarina has a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
TC 85 Velacarina has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
TC 85 Velacarina accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
TC 85 Velacarina is MCA compliant. She has a Raising Green hull.
TC 85 Velacarina flies the flag of the UK.