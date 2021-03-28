TC 90 Atalante 1 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Claasen Shipyards.

TC 90 Atalante 1 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Claasen Shipyards.

Design

TC 90 Atalante 1 measures 27.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.4 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 63 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

TC 90 Atalante 1 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

TC 90 Atalante 1 has a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

TC 90 Atalante 1 has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

TC 90 Atalante 1 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

TC 90 Atalante 1 is MCA compliant. She has a Dark Blue hull.

TC 90 Atalante 1 is an Unrestricted category 0-YDSA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.