TC90 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2012 by Claasen Shipyards in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Design

TC90 measures 27.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

TC90 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Accommodation

TC90 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

TC90 has a hull NB of 4.