Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.5m
Year 2012

TC90

2012

|

Sail Yacht

TC90 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2012 by Claasen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Design

TC90 measures 27.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

TC90 has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Accommodation

TC90 accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

TC90 has a hull NB of 3.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

6m

crew:

3

draft:

3.4m
Other Claasens yachts
Featured Events