Te Manu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Te Manu measures 49.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 612 tonnes.

Te Manu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Franco .

Te Manu also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Te Manu has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Te Manu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Te Manu measures 49.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 612 tonnes.

Te Manu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Franco .

Te Manu also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Te Manu has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Te Manu has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Te Manu accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Te Manu has a hull NB of F.61.