Team Galati is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Viking, in the United States.

Design

Team Galati measures 25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Team Galati has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Team Galati has a fuel capacity of 3,700 litres, and a water capacity of 450 litres.

Other Specifications

Team Galati has a hull NB of BR2436-C*.