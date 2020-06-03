Read online now
Tekitoo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Tekitoo measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Tekitoo has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Tekitoo has a fuel capacity of 4,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Tekitoo accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tekitoo is MCA compliant

Tekitoo is a Rina + MCA Small Commercial Yacht class yacht. She flies the flag of British.

Build Team

