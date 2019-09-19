Telli is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Custom Line .

Design

Telli measures 33.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.68 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Telli also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Performance and Capabilities

Telli has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,540 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Telli accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.