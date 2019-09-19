Telli is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Telli measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.18 feet and a beam of 7.68 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Telli also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Telli is a semi-custom Navetta 33 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 33 semi-custom model include: Maria Theresa, Sogno, NP.

Performance and Capabilities

Telli has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .

Accommodation

Telli accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.