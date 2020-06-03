Read online now
Length 24m
Year 1964

Tempest

1964

|

Sail Yacht

Tempest is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1964 by Unknown and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Tempest measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.55 feet and a beam of 4.85 feet.

Tempest has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Tempest has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Tempest has a fuel capacity of 1,600 litres, and a water capacity of 750 litres.

Accommodation

Tempest accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

10Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

4.85m

crew:

2

draft:

3.55m
