Tempest is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1964 by Unknown and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Tempest measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.55 feet and a beam of 4.85 feet.

Tempest has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Tempest has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Tempest has a fuel capacity of 1,600 litres, and a water capacity of 750 litres.

Accommodation

Tempest accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.