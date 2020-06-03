Tempest WS is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Chantier Naval de L'Estérel and most recently refitted in 2011.

Tempest WS is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Chantier Naval de L'Estérel and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Tempest WS measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 5.63 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 123 tonnes.

Tempest WS has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by André Mauric.

Her interior design is by Studio de Jorio.

Tempest WS also features naval architecture by André Mauric.

Performance and Capabilities

Tempest WS has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tempest WS has a fuel capacity of 11,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tempest WS accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.