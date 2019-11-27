Temptation is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Temptation measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.

Temptation has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Temptation has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Temptation accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Temptation is a BVI class yacht.