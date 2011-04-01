Temptation is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Temptation measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes.

Temptation has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Temptation also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Temptation is a semi-custom PJ 123 model.

The PJ 123 Fly Series presents a line of 37.5 metre fibreglass Raised Pilothouse motor yachts with the same "large yacht" mentality as the PJ Sports Series. The luxury yacht features a visionary layout and interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard. Amongst the design highlights of the PJ 123 series is the generous sundeck with crowns the vessel, equipped with BBQ area, sun pads and Jacuzzi.

Other yachts based on this PJ 123 semi-custom model include: Muse, Ocean Drive.

Performance and Capabilities

Temptation has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Temptation is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Temptation measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes.

Temptation has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Temptation also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Temptation is a semi-custom PJ 123 model.

The PJ 123 Fly Series presents a line of 37.5 metre fibreglass Raised Pilothouse motor yachts with the same "large yacht" mentality as the PJ Sports Series. The luxury yacht features a visionary layout and interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard. Amongst the design highlights of the PJ 123 series is the generous sundeck with crowns the vessel, equipped with BBQ area, sun pads and Jacuzzi.

Other yachts based on this PJ 123 semi-custom model include: Muse, Ocean Drive.

Performance and Capabilities

Temptation has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Temptation has a fuel capacity of 28,769 litres, and a water capacity of 1,892 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Temptation accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Temptation has a hull NB of PJ 123-1.

Temptation flies the flag of Marshall Islands.