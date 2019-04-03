Read online now
Length 27.43m
Year 2013

Tempus Fugit

2013

|

Sail Yacht

Tempus Fugit is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Arkin Pruva Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Tempus Fugit measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Humphreys Yacht Design.

Established in 1974, Humphreys Yacht Design began with the design of racing yachts and small custom sailers and today offers clients design services for series-production and large custom superyachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tempus Fugit has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Tempus Fugit has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Tempus Fugit accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tempus Fugit is a RINA class yacht.

Build Team

