Tenacious is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Trident, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Tenacious measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet.

Tenacious has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Ted Hood.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Tenacious also features naval architecture by Ted Hood.

Accommodation

Tenacious accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.