Tenacity is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Paragon Motor Yachts, in Taiwan.

Design

Tenacity measures 30.50 metres in length.

Tenacity has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scott Robinson.

Her interior design is by Marty Lowe.

Tenacity also features naval architecture by USDD.

Accommodation

Tenacity accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Tenacity has a hull NB of 100-08.