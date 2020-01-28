Tenaz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Pendennis Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2011.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Tenaz measures 40.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.80 metres.

Tenaz has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Tenaz also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Tenaz has a top speed of 13.2 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tenaz accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.