Length 25.6m
Year 2005
Terranova 85
2005|
Motor Yacht
The Terranova 85 is a retro aesthetic explorer yacht inspired in similar small ships of the 50s. The hull is designed to be efficient for medium speed and extended range
The superaycht has a large interior capacity with four cabins in lower deck: owner’s cabin, two guest cabins and a VIP double cabin, all of them with en suite.
The main deck offers a dining area, ample lounge, independent galley and large panoramic forward dining room.
A very private solarium deck offers excellent visibility, and generous exterior spaces inlcude a fantastic swim platform.