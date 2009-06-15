Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 6 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.6m
Year 2005

Terranova 85

2005

|

Motor Yacht

The Terranova 85 is a retro aesthetic explorer yacht inspired in similar small ships of the 50s. The hull is designed to be efficient for medium speed and extended range

The superaycht has a large interior capacity with four cabins in lower deck: owner’s cabin, two guest cabins and a VIP double cabin, all of them with en suite.

The main deck offers a dining area, ample lounge, independent galley and large panoramic forward dining room.

A very private solarium deck offers excellent visibility, and generous exterior spaces inlcude a fantastic swim platform.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.2m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Terranova yacht
Related News