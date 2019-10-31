Tesu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Tesu measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres.

Tesu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Tesu also features naval architecture by Vripack and Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Tesu has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tesu accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.