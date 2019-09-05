Texas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Turquoise Yachts.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Texas measures 44.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Texas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Texas has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Texas accommodates up to 12 guests .