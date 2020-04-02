Texas Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Texas Star measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Texas Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Texas Star also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Texas Star has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Texas Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Texas Star measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Texas Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Texas Star also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Texas Star has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Texas Star has a fuel capacity of 2,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

Accommodation

Texas Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.