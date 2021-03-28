Read online now
Length 35.05m
Year 1988

Texas Star II

1988

|

Motor Yacht

Texas Star II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Denison.

Design

Texas Star II measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

Texas Star II has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Joe Langlois.

Performance and Capabilities

Texas Star II has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Texas Star II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

40Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.71m

crew:

-

draft:

1.22m
