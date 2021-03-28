We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 35.05m
Year 1988
Texas Star II
Motor Yacht
Texas Star II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Denison.
Design
Texas Star II measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.
Texas Star II has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Joe Langlois.
Performance and Capabilities
Texas Star II has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Texas Star II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.