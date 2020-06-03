Thalia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Vitters Shipyard.

Thalia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Thalia measures 48.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.10 metres and a beam of 9.70 metres.

Thalia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Thalia also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Thalia has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thalia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.