Thalima is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Southern Wind Shipyard, in South Africa.

Design

Thalima measures 28.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet.

Thalima has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Thalima also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

