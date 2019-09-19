ThalySSa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Line .

ThalySSa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Line .

Design

ThalySSa measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.

ThalySSa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

ThalySSa also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

ThalySSa has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

ThalySSa has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

ThalySSa has a hull NB of 112/10.