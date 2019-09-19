Thalyssa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Custom Line , in Italy.

Design

Thalyssa measures 37.82 feet in length.

Thalyssa has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Thalyssa has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.50 knots. .

Other Specifications

Thalyssa has a hull NB of 124/01.