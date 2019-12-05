The Aquarius is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

The Aquarius measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.00 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

The Aquarius has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

The Aquarius also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

The Aquarius has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

The Aquarius is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

The Aquarius measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.00 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

The Aquarius has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

The Aquarius also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

The Aquarius has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

The Aquarius has a fuel capacity of 41,100 litres, and a water capacity of 10,100 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

The Aquarius accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Aquarius has a hull NB of 8806.