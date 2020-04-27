The Beeliever is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

The Beeliever is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

The Beeliever measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 211 tonnes.

The Beeliever has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

The Beeliever has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

The Beeliever has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

The Beeliever accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Beeliever has a hull NB of 110-06.