The Big Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Troy Marine in Kocaeli, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

The Big Blue measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet.

The Big Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Troy Marine.

Her interior design is by Ugur Isik.

The Big Blue also features naval architecture by Troy Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

The Big Blue has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

The Big Blue has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,660 litres.

Accommodation

The Big Blue accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Big Blue is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.