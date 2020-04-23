The Capital is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

The Capital measures 29.57 metres in length and has a beam of 7.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 177 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by Ferretti Yachts.

The Capital also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

The Capital has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

The Capital accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.