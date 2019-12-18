The Highlander is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

The Highlander measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

The Highlander has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

The Highlander also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

The Highlander has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

The Highlander is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

The Highlander measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

The Highlander has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

The Highlander also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

The Highlander has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

The Highlander has a fuel capacity of 75,600 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

The Highlander accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Highlander has a hull NB of 632.

The Highlander flies the flag of the USA.