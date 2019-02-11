The Mercy Boys

Shandor (formerly Margaux Rose) is a 49.95m motor yacht, custom built in 1985 by Fr. Schweers Shipyard. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior styling and engineering are the work of Gerhard Gilgenast, whilst the yacht's interior has been designed by John Munford Design. She was last refitted in 2008.

Shandor has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.10m (29.86ft) and a 3.50m (11.48ft) draft.

This custom displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds. Shandor is built to comply with MCA and LR standards.



Performance + Capabilities

Shandor has a cruising speed of 13.50 knots, max speed of 16 knots and a range of 4000 nautical miles from her 100000-litre fuel tanks.



Shandor Accommodation

Shandor offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in five suites comprising one owner’s cabin, two double cabins and two Pullman berths. She is also capable of carrying up to 11 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

