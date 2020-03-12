The One (formerly Carinthia VI) is a 73m (239.50ft) motor yacht, custom built in 1973 by Lurssen Yachts. She was last refitted in 1993.

The One has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.35m (30.68ft) and a 2.9m (9.51ft) draft. This custom displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience.



Performance + Capabilities

The One has a cruising speed of 22 knots, max speed of 28 knots and a range of 4000 nm from her 150000-litre fuel tanks.



The One Accommodation

The One offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 2 double cabins and 2 twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 16 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

