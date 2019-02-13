The Pearl is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Mistral Composite, in France and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

The Pearl measures 24.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

The Pearl has an epoxy composite hull with an epoxy composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.

The Pearl also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Accommodation

The Pearl accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

The Pearl flies the flag of Malta.