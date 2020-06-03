The Program is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in the United States.

Design

The Program measures 29.57 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.

The Program has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

The Program also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Accommodation

The Program accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Program has a White hull.

The Program flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.