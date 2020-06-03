Read online now
Length 29.57m
Year 2006

The Program

2006

Motor Yacht

The Program is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in the United States.

Design

The Program measures 29.57 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.

The Program has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

The Program also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Accommodation

The Program accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Program has a White hull.

The Program flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

5.79m

crew:

4

draft:

1.83m
