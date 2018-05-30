The Rock is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

The Rock measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 7.67 feet.

Model

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

The Rock is a semi-custom Ocean Alexander 120 Megayacht model.

Performance and Capabilities

The Rock has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

The Rock has a fuel capacity of 25,184 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

The Rock accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.