The Snapper is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

The Snapper measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

The Snapper has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

The Snapper also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

The Snapper is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, Nina, M4, Just J's, Serendipity, Barracuda Red Sea.

Performance and Capabilities

The Snapper has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

The Snapper has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.

She also has a range of 1,575 nautical miles.

Accommodation

The Snapper accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Snapper is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 37/1.

The Snapper is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.