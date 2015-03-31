The Snapper
Motor Yacht
The Snapper is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
The Snapper measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
The Snapper has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.
The Snapper also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Model
The Snapper is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, Nina, M4, Just J's, Serendipity, Barracuda Red Sea.
Performance and Capabilities
The Snapper has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
The Snapper has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.
She also has a range of 1,575 nautical miles.
Accommodation
The Snapper accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
The Snapper is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 37/1.
The Snapper is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.