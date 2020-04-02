The Sultans Way 001 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

The Sultans Way 001 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

The Sultans Way 001 measures 30.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 100 tonnes.

The Sultans Way 001 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

The Sultans Way 001 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

The Sultans Way 001 is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaille, Abigaile, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Leonardo II, Papos M, Ann G, Skazka, Azimut 98 Leonardo, Leonardo, Calamonte.

Performance and Capabilities

The Sultans Way 001 has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

The Sultans Way 001 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

The Sultans Way 001 accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Sultans Way 001 has a hull NB of 98/30.

The Sultans Way 001 is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Maldives.