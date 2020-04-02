The Sultans Way 007 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

The Sultans Way 007 measures 30.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.34 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

The Sultans Way 007 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

The Sultans Way 007 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

The Sultans Way 007 has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa waterjets propulsion system

The Sultans Way 007 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

The Sultans Way 007 measures 30.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.34 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

The Sultans Way 007 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

The Sultans Way 007 also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

The Sultans Way 007 has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa waterjets propulsion system.

The Sultans Way 007 has a fuel capacity of 12,350 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

The Sultans Way 007 accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Sultans Way 007 has a hull NB of 103S/16.

The Sultans Way 007 is a RINA class yacht.