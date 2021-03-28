Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 55.22m
Year 2016

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel

2016

|

Motor Yacht

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Shipyard De Hoop, in the Netherlands.

Design

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel measures 55.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.51 feet and a beam of 9.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Performance and Capabilities

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.02m

crew:

-

draft:

3.51m
Featured Events