The Ultimate Shadow Vessel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Shipyard De Hoop, in the Netherlands.

Design

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel measures 55.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.51 feet and a beam of 9.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

The Ultimate Shadow Vessel has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .