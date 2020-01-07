The Wellesley is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

The Wellesley measures 56.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 646 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

The Wellesley has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Dennis Irvine.

The Wellesley also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

The Wellesley has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

The Wellesley is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

The Wellesley measures 56.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 646 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

The Wellesley has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Dennis Irvine.

The Wellesley also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

The Wellesley has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

The Wellesley has a fuel capacity of 102,000 litres, and a water capacity of 21,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

The Wellesley accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Wellesley has a hull NB of 235.

The Wellesley is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.