Length 32.4m
Year 2001
The Wellesley II
2001|
Motor Yacht
The Wellesley II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
The Wellesley II measures 32.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
The Wellesley II has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Fox Linton Associates.
Performance and Capabilities
The Wellesley II has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
The Wellesley II accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
The Wellesley II is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.