The Wellesley II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

The Wellesley II measures 32.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

The Wellesley II has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Fox Linton Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

The Wellesley II has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

The Wellesley II accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

The Wellesley II is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.