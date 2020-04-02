Thea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Thea measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Thea has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 31.00 knots.

Thea has a fuel capacity of 5,996 litres, and a water capacity of 1,098 litres.

Accommodation

Thea accommodates up to 5 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Thea flies the flag of Bulgaria.