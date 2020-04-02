Length 24.38m
Year 2018
Thea
2018|
Motor Yacht
Thea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Azimut Yachts.
Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.
Design
Thea measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Thea has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 31.00 knots.
Thea has a fuel capacity of 5,996 litres, and a water capacity of 1,098 litres.
Accommodation
Thea accommodates up to 5 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Thea flies the flag of Bulgaria.