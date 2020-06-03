Thea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Arsenal do Alfeite and most recently refitted in 2005.

Thea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Arsenal do Alfeite and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Thea measures 49.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.79 metres and a beam of 7.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Thea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jorge d’Almeida Araujo.

Thea also features naval architecture by Jorge d’Almeida Araujo.

Performance and Capabilities

Thea has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Thea has a fuel capacity of 46 litres, and a water capacity of 28 litres.

She also has a range of 5 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thea accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Thea flies the flag of Malta.