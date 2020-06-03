Thea Malta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Thea Malta measures 26.21 metres in length.

Performance and Capabilities

Thea Malta has a top speed of 35.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Thea Malta accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.