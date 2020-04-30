Themis is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Themis is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Themis measures 47.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 8.54 metres.

Themis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Themis also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Themis has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Themis has a fuel capacity of 63,126 litres, and a water capacity of 15,899 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Themis accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Themis has a hull NB of T005.