Thendara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1936 by Alexander Stephens & Son.

Design

Thendara measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 6.09 metres.

Thendara has a wood / steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mylne Yacht Design.

Mylne Yacht Design is run today by our dedicated team of Naval Architects, Designers, and Engineers.

Thendara also features naval architecture by Mylne Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Thendara has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Thendara has a fuel capacity of 3,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thendara accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.