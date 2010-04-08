Theodora Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Theodora Mia measures 26.75 metres in length and has a beam of 6.75 feet.

Theodora Mia has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Theodora Mia has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Theodora Mia has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Theodora Mia accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Theodora Mia flies the flag of the United Kingdom.