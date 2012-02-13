Thirteen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Thirteen measures 47.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.36 metres and a beam of 9.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Thirteen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Jacqueline Mann Design.

Thirteen also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Thirteen has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Thirteen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Thirteen measures 47.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.36 metres and a beam of 9.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Thirteen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Jacqueline Mann Design.

Thirteen also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Thirteen has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Thirteen has a fuel capacity of 48,370 litres, and a water capacity of 7,380 litres.

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Thirteen accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Thirteen is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 028.

Thirteen is an ABS +A1, Commercial Yachting Service, AMS / MCA MCA: No class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.